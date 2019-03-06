PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Foundation is celebrating its centennial anniversary! This charitable organization connects those in need with opportunities on a local level.
6abc spoke with President and CEO, Pedro A. Ramos, and other leaders to hear how they're preparing for a "second century of impact!"
You can read more about the Philadelphia Foundation's philanthropic endeavors on their website.
A second century of service begins with the Philadelphia Foundation
