A second century of service begins with the Philadelphia Foundation

100 YEARS OF SERVICE: The Philadelphia Foundation is celebrating its centennial anniversary!

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Foundation is celebrating its centennial anniversary! This charitable organization connects those in need with opportunities on a local level.

6abc spoke with President and CEO, Pedro A. Ramos, and other leaders to hear how they're preparing for a "second century of impact!"

You can read more about the Philadelphia Foundation's philanthropic endeavors on their website.
