Amtrak, SEPTA join for 'SoundTheHorn' campaign to honor essential workers during COVID-19

#SoundTheHorn from @SEPTAPHILLY twitter page.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Amtrak and SEPTA are joining other regional transportation operators across the country to participate in 'SoundTheHorn', (#SoundTheHorn) a coordinated effort to simultaneously sound their vehicle horns Thursday April 16, at 3 p.m. ET to honor heroic transportation and other essential workers across the United States.



As a tribute to the essential workers on the front lines of COVID-19, including transportation workers, SEPTA services across the Greater Philadelphia area and Amtrak trains across the nation, will all sound their horns in solidarity with partner agencies.



Heroic transportation workers continue to provide critical service for heroic healthcare workers, first responders, childcare workers, grocery store employees and other heroes who are performing critically essential work during the cornavirus pandemic.

"Every hero deserves to be recognized and thanked for their courage, selflessness and the help they are providing to this country during this time," said Amtrak senior executive vice president and chief operating and commercial officer Stephen Gardner. "We are proud to participate with our partners and 'sound our horns' by honoring and thanking all of the heroes across the nation who continue their essential and heroic service."

"Our frontline employees are performing heroic feats every single day that they report to work," said SEPTA general manager Leslie S. Richards. "Transportation workers make it possible for people in our city and region to continue to have access to life-sustaining services during this unprecedented public health crisis. We urge our riders and everyone throughout the SEPTA service region to take a moment to honor them when our buses, trolleys and trains 'sound the horn' to recognize their tremendous efforts."

Anyone is encouraged to use the #SoundTheHorn hashtag to share any audio or video via social media tagging Amtrak or SEPTA.
