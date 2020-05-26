PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Chosen 300 Ministries held their annual Memorial Day celebration, but Monday's festivities near 11th and Spring Garden streets were a little different this year.
There were markers reminding those lining up to stand 6 feet apart and to-go plates to limit contact between volunteers and those most vulnerable, including homeless veterans this holiday.
Living out of plastic bags, veteran Pete Markopulos said this a chance to get a hot meal and be honored for his service, even if only for an hour.
A fifth of the city's homeless population are veterans. Organizers say they've seen more people in line at their food giveaways since the lockdown.
"For these folks, when COVID-19 hit, it was devastating to their lives because a lot of the services they were often available to them were shutdown," said Brian Jenkins, Executive Director of Chosen 300 Ministries.
MORE COVID-19 COVERAGE
CDC offers new guidance on how summer camps can, should operate amid pandemic
Can you catch coronavirus in a public restroom? Here's what experts say
Sisters thank nurse who took care of dying mother during COVID-19 fight
WHO pauses hydroxychloroquine study due to safety concerns
Share your coronavirus story with Action News
Nominate a 6abc Hometown Hero
For more updates related to the coronavirus, visit 6abc.com/coronavirus.
Chosen 300 Ministries celebrates homeless veterans on Memorial Day
MEMORIAL DAY
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More