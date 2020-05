Chosen 300 Ministries celebrates homeless veterans on Memorial Day

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Chosen 300 Ministries held their annual Memorial Day celebration, but Monday's festivities near 11th and Spring Garden streets were a little different this year.There were markers reminding those lining up to stand 6 feet apart and to-go plates to limit contact between volunteers and those most vulnerable, including homeless veterans this holiday.Living out of plastic bags, veteran Pete Markopulos said this a chance to get a hot meal and be honored for his service, even if only for an hour.A fifth of the city's homeless population are veterans. Organizers say they've seen more people in line at their food giveaways since the lockdown."For these folks, when COVID-19 hit, it was devastating to their lives because a lot of the services they were often available to them were shutdown," said Brian Jenkins, Executive Director of Chosen 300 Ministries.For more updates related to the coronavirus, visit 6abc.com/coronavirus