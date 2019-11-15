recycling

Delaware Valley celebrates America Recycles Day

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Blue recycling bins were a hot commodity inside the Philadelphia Municipal Services building on Friday as the streets department was working to do its part in easing up on trash disposal by celebrating America Recycles Day.

Volunteers gave away free recycling receptacles for those who stopped in. They also provided education about what can and cannot be thrown away in the blue bins.

"Keeping out plastic bags, keeping out food waste, keeping out paper towels and things of that nature," said Kyle Lewis the recycling program director for the streets department. "So, all of us have a part in it, anyone who throws something away can participate in recycling and really make an impact on the environment."



Plastic bags actually get stuck in the recycling machines and end up costing the city big time.

Also, be sure to rinse all food containers. Food can contaminate the recycling process. For that reason, items like cardboard pizza boxes are a no-go, because of the grease left behind.

For more recycling do's and dont's click HERE.

In Chester, volunteers are aiming to take matters into their own hands, forming a coalition called "Bag It Chester."



Organizers say they are tired of seeing plastic bag waste in the streets of Chester, and say they "can no longer wait for the state or city to enact a plastic bag ban."

On Friday, they provided free cloth reusable bags for residents to use when they go shopping, in place of the plastic bags.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventscenter city philadelphiaenvironmentrecyclingtrash
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RECYCLING
Shoe box stuffed with $22k returned after accidentally being recycled
Brett's Bicycle Recycle Brings Bikes Back to Life
President Trump's campaign selling pack of plastic straws
Temple teams with N.J. company to divert 150K pound of food waste
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Sean Kratz guilty of first-degree murder in Bucks County killings
Officials warn of possible Hepatitis A exposure at Center City restaurant
26 kids found in basement behind false wall at Colorado day care
FDA issues warning to Dollar Tree about selling 'potentially unsafe drugs'
Cecily Tynan's Winter Weather Outlook
Doctors warn about dangers and spread of eyelash lice
Show More
NFL Brawl: Browns' Garrett suspended indefinitely after helmet hit
SPORTS FLASH: Eagles set sights on playoffs with tilt vs. Patriots
Motive remains unclear in school shooting in Santa Clarita, California
Roger Stone found guilty of witness tampering, lying to Congress
Fired ambassador to Ukraine testifies in impeachment hearing
More TOP STORIES News