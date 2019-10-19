A donated Avalon, New Jersey cottage was on the move

AVALON, N.J. (WPVI) -- An oversized load made its way through Avalon on Friday morning.The house on the move is a generous donation from a local family.On top of a flatbed truck, a shore cottage made its way 15 miles to Upper Township, New Jersey.Adam Szyfman bought the lot, but knew his young family would need more space, so he donated the two-bedroom house to Habitat for Humanity.The cottage was recently updated so the family didn't want to tear it town.They also donated $5,000 to help with this big move.Now, the cottage will be someone else's forever home.