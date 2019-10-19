Community & Events

A donated Avalon, New Jersey cottage was on the move

AVALON, N.J. (WPVI) -- An oversized load made its way through Avalon on Friday morning.

The house on the move is a generous donation from a local family.

On top of a flatbed truck, a shore cottage made its way 15 miles to Upper Township, New Jersey.



Adam Szyfman bought the lot, but knew his young family would need more space, so he donated the two-bedroom house to Habitat for Humanity.

The cottage was recently updated so the family didn't want to tear it town.

They also donated $5,000 to help with this big move.

Now, the cottage will be someone else's forever home.

