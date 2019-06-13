She spent the day in Brigantine, New Jersey getting fishing tips and so much more.
Down At The Shore: Weekend of June 13, 2019
BRIGANTINE, N.J. (WPVI) -- Melissa Magee has what's happening this weekend Down At The Shore during Action News at 4:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. on June 13, 2019.
She spent the day in Brigantine, New Jersey getting fishing tips and so much more.
She spent the day in Brigantine, New Jersey getting fishing tips and so much more.
Related topics:
community & eventsn.j. newsdown at the shore6abc community
community & eventsn.j. newsdown at the shore6abc community
DOWN AT THE SHORE
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News