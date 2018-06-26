A man was honored Tuesday for 64 years of service to a local fire department.Ernie Greenwald received a plaque from the Lumberton Township and a standing ovation.Greenwald joined the department in 1954 after returning from the Korean War.When the department built its first firehouse, Greenwald mortgaged his own home to help get it built.Over the years Greenwald has served in various capacities from Chief to Fire Marshal."They tell me I'm worthy of it, but what I did was out of my own heart and I enjoyed it," said Greenwald. "I'm so very glad I was able to serve the town here."Greenwald says it was his pleasure to serve the department and he would do it all over again.------