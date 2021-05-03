FYI Philly

Garden Days plants destination events in East Passyunk to line up with Flower Show

By Natalie Jason
Starting next Saturday, you can take in three weeks of garden-y goodness along East Passyunk Avenue. It's all in celebration of the first-time South Philly outdoor location for the Philadelphia Flower Show. From May 8 - 31, you are encouraged to mask up and head to 'the Avenue' for a verdant series of events, from a large-scale selfie station to a pop-up dance-along. All events take place among the 150 shopping, dining, and service businesses that are members of the East Passyunk Avenue Business Improvement District (BID) Check their website often, as event dates and times may change.

East Passyunk Garden Days | Facebook | Instagram

May 8-31, 2021

East Passyunk Avenue Business Improvement District (BID)

1904 E. Passyunk Avenue

Phila. PA 19148

215-336-1455
