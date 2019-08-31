community journalist

German flavors galore at Philly's Cannstatter Volksfest

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. -- It's a German celebration nearly 150 years in the making held by the Cannstatter Volksfest Verein in northeast Philadelphia. The tradition has been carried through about six generations since 1873.

The three-day-long party prides itself on German dishes and drinks with fun for the whole family. Festivities this year will conclude on the night of Labor Day.

To learn more about the organization and its history, visit their website.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventslabor daycommunity journalistfestivalfoodbeerdrinkingphiladelphia
COMMUNITY JOURNALIST
New book bank bringing smiles to thousands
A day in the life of a therapy dog at CHOP
Floating yoga makes you one with the waves
Family fun and education shine in North Philadelphia
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
5 killed, 21 injured in shooting in Midland-Odessa, Texas: LIVE
Hurricane Dorian path update shows storm track could turn, potentially impact Carolinas
Man dies in house blaze in Germantown; his dog found by his side
2 dead, 2 others injured in shooting in city's Feltonville section
Police investigate fatal crash in Cobbs Creek
9-year-old-boy shot while playing basketball in Kingsessing
Suspect dead in police-involved shooting in Wilmington
Show More
Made In America to kick off on the Ben Franklin Parkway
1 woman killed, another critical after shooting in Southwest Philadelphia
Man shot and killed in West Philadelphia
Beachgoers enjoy the long holiday weekend
Actress Valerie Harper dies at 80, family says
More TOP STORIES News