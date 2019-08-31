German flavors galore at Philly's Cannstatter Volksfest

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. -- It's a German celebration nearly 150 years in the making held by the Cannstatter Volksfest Verein in northeast Philadelphia. The tradition has been carried through about six generations since 1873.
The three-day-long party prides itself on German dishes and drinks with fun for the whole family. Festivities this year will conclude on the night of Labor Day.
To learn more about the organization and its history, visit their website.
