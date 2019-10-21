halloween

California man's epic Halloween light show features rapping, neon pumpkins and strobe lights

TRACY, Calif. (WPVI) -- Rapping, neon-charged pumpkins, and an accompanying light show of ghosts and gravestones greets neighbors in one Tracy, California neighborhood this Halloween.

The creative man behind this flashy, fall display puts on a show on the weekends to raise money for a local family shelter.



Tom BetGeorge said his love for light-shows started as a hobby at home.

Now, he creates them for theme parks across the globe.

See more stories and videos about Halloween.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventscaliforniahalloweenfun stuff
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HALLOWEEN
Where's the candy? Nextdoor offers trick or treating map
Car wash doubles as haunted house to offer clean, scary fun
Philadelphia's Midtown Village Is THE Halloween Bar Scene
FYI Philly's Annual Halloween Special
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Philadelphia firefighters battle massive blaze at auto body shop
Toddler shot dead, 11-month-old hurt in weekend violence
Cowboys run over Eagles with 37-10 win
Allentown explosion sends 10 homes up in flames
Young Eagles fan sends adorable message to NFL
AccuWeather: Lots of Sun, Milder Today
Michael White speaks out for first time after not guilty verdict
Show More
Walmart sausage products recalled by manufacturer
Woman living in van with more than 300 pet rats
Woman barred from cruise line after daring selfie
West Point says a cadet and an M4 rifle are missing
Tornado touched down in Dallas, leveling buildings
More TOP STORIES News