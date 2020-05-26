graduation 2020

New Jersey to allow outdoor graduation ceremonies beginning July 6; pro sports can return

TRENTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- New Jersey will allow schools to hold outdoor graduation ceremonies and pro sport teams to return to playing, Governor Phil Murphy announced Tuesday.

Murphy announced the latest relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions in a tweet before his regular news conference on the outbreak.

"TO THE CLASS OF 2020: Beginning July 6, schools will have the opportunity to hold outdoor graduation ceremonies that comply with social distancing, ensuring the health and safety of all in attendance," Murphy said.



"Certainly, these will be graduations unlike any others," Murphy said Tuesday during his daily press briefing. "No one will ever forget the way we celebrated the class of 2020."

Schools are closed through June because of the outbreak, but this is the latest easing of restrictions, which have included opening parks and golf courses along with the state's beaches.

In addition, Murphy said professional sports teams in New Jersey may return to training and even competition, if their leagues choose to move in that direction.
"We have been in constant discussions with teams about necessary protocols to protect the health and safety of players, coaches, and personnel," Murphy said.

Both the Philadelphia 76ers and Philadelphia Flyers train in New Jersey. The 76ers hold practices at the 76ers Training Complex in Camden, the Flyers practice at the Skate Zone in Voorhees.

New Jersey has 155,764 positive cases and 11,191 deaths from the virus.

For most people, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up within weeks. Older adults and people with existing health problems are at higher risk of more severe illness or death.

MORE COVID-19 COVERAGE

US biotech begins human COVID-19 vaccine trials in Australia

Free pizza for 2020 grads at Pizza Hut

Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home

Share your coronavirus story with Action News

Nominate a 6abc Hometown Hero

For more updates related to the coronavirus, visit 6abc.com/coronavirus
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventstrentonsocial distancingnew jersey newsgraduationcoronavirusgraduation 2020
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
GRADUATION 2020
Free pizza for 2020 grads at Pizza Hut
Drive-in, park, and get your diploma!
UH grad shares journey of his recovery from shooting to earning degree
Fairy grad-parents create special memories for the class of 2020
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Walk-up ordering at Philly restaurants now allowed
LIVE | Del. lifts ban on short-term rentals; allows for larger outdoor gatherings
Hundreds ignore social distancing guidelines to gather in streets of Philly
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
City works to relocate homeless from airport
Things are looking up for Wednesday's historic rocket launch
Cruise lines considering closing buffets because of coronavirus
Show More
2 teen cousins shot in Logan
Deadline Tuesday to apply for mail-in ballots for Pa. primary
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
AccuWeather: Clouds To Sun, Nice and Warm Today
US biotech begins human COVID-19 vaccine trials in Australia
More TOP STORIES News