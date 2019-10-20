MIDDLETOWN, Delaware (WPVI) -- Vet Fest in Middletown, Delaware is an event where the public gets the chance to show appreciation for veterans.
It's also a place where veterans can find out about services available in the area.
Like Pets for Vets, an organization that pairs service pets with veterans.
6abc's Sharrie Williams talked to a veteran who matched with his dog Louie through the organization.
Pets for Vets matches service animals with veterans
