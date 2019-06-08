community journalist

New garden blossoms at women veterans' community in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. -- Some say gardening is a therapeutic and healing art form.

That's why Heroic Gardens has launched and completed its first mission to bring gardening to the communities of local veterans.

It can be found at HAVEN Women in University City, a transitional community for female veterans.

They started in March, cutting through the overgrown bamboo that occupied the backyard. Today, they put the finishing touches on the challenging project.

See the garden in bloom and hear about their mission!

Click to learn more about Heroic Gardens and HAVEN Women.
