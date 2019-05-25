Pork Roll Festival sizzles with flavor in Trenton

TRENTON, N.J. (WPVI) -- Trenton's famous breakfast meat was celebrated throughout the city in all different styles.Pork roll is a community staple in Trenton and its surrounding areas. It was developed by John Taylor in 1856 and is still produced in New Jersey's capital.The sixth annual Official Pork Roll Festival was held in the historical Mill Hill Park today. Guests could try everything from pork roll mac and cheese to pork roll ice cream sandwiches.The city also celebrated its Trenton Pork Roll Festival not too far away.NJ residents have a famous feud over whether to call the product "Pork Roll" or "Taylor Ham." Festival chairman Scott Miller says they can call it whatever they want as long as they are enjoying themselves!