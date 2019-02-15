COMMUNITY JOURNALIST

Student Chef Bakes 130 Cupcakes for Bucks County Opportunity Council

ONE BAKER'S TEN DOZEN: 6abc was there when over 130 cupcakes were distributed by the Bucks County Opportunity Council's Fresh Connect program. All baked by one student chef!

BRISTOL, Pa. (WPVI) --
Student chef Jackie Stein of Bucks County Community College baked over 130 cupcakes as a special treat for those in need.

Every Friday, the Bucks County Opportunity Council distributes produce to those less fortunate. Thanks to Stein, everyone went home with a Valentine gift.

Stein is just wrapping up her apprenticeship at Nothing Bundt Cakes in Newtown and will graduate this May.

6abc was there to see why this small pastry means a whole lot to those aided by the Opportunity Council.
