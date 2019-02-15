Student chef Jackie Stein of Bucks County Community College baked over 130 cupcakes as a special treat for those in need.Every Friday, the Bucks County Opportunity Council distributes produce to those less fortunate. Thanks to Stein, everyone went home with a Valentine gift.Stein is just wrapping up her apprenticeship at Nothing Bundt Cakes in Newtown and will graduate this May.6abc was there to see why this small pastry means a whole lot to those aided by the Opportunity Council.