FYI PHILLY

Where to check out free events during PIFA

EMBED </>More Videos

There will be a free dance party in the Kimmel Center's lobby. (WPVI)

Free PIFA Events
PIFA is the Kimmel Center's gift to the city and the festival includes plenty of free things to do in the Kimmel Center's Commonwealth Plaza.

TILT Lampshade Bouquets
Nine giant floral lampshade bouquets with benches installed throughout Commonwealth Plaza that serve as both a meeting spot before shows or a seating spot for watching shows in Commonwealth Plaza.
Inside the Kimmel Center
300 S Broad St, Philadelphia, PA 19102

¡La NOCHE CUBANA! | Tickets
Performance dates: June 4, 8 p.m.
Sittin' In Featuring Rare Essence | Tickets
Performance dates: June 6, 9 p.m.
----------
Check out FYI Philly on social media. Like us on Facebook FYI Philly on Facebook for more about destination sites across the region.
Twitter: https://twitter.com/6abcfyiphilly
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsPIFAFYI Phillyfyi eventsCenter City Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Watch FYI Philly's 2018 PIFA Preview
FYI PHILLY
WATCH: 2018 Atlantic City Air Show Preview | FYI Philly
2018 Best of Philly | FYI Philly
Ford Go Further presents: Things to do at Musikfest in between shows
Watch FYI Philly: A final summer checklist of things to do and places to eat
Hot dog bonanza and pies of all shapes and sizes | FYI Philly
More FYI Philly
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Down At The Shore: Weekend of August 23, 2018
Energetic puppies bring smiles to faces
Great weather, big thrills for 2018 Atlantic City airshow
Philly school gets latest tech just in time for the school year
Kids were invited to "play in the streets" in Kensington
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Woman found strangled in Ardmore apartment
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Eagles D-Line squeezes into Uber in hilarious photo
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Show More
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
School bus driver facing charges for endangering students
Police: Suspect sought for string of robberies in NE Philadelphia
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
More News