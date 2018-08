Free PIFA Events

PIFA is the Kimmel Center's gift to the city and the festival includes plenty of free things to do in the Kimmel Center's Commonwealth Plaza.Nine giant floral lampshade bouquets with benches installed throughout Commonwealth Plaza that serve as both a meeting spot before shows or a seating spot for watching shows in Commonwealth Plaza.300 S Broad St, Philadelphia, PA 19102June 4, 8 p.m.June 6, 9 p.m.