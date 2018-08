Sweepstakes

Spa's to Pamper Mom

Shopping for Mother's Day Gifts

Food & Drinks: Steak Shops

Boozy Treats for the spring

Rise Gatherings

Made in Philly: Eco Scarves

Chinese Lantern Festival

Chamber Orchestra: Bluegrass, Bernstein & Blues

Shelter Me

This week on FYI Philly we've got special plans for Mother's Day. See how you can pamper mom with a roundup of special spa treatments. We also have some fashion forward ideas she'll enjoy for spring. If you'd like to indulge, Philly Mag shared their list of top steakhouses in the region. And we round up some boozy treats that will be great all summer long. Plus, we preview a retreat designed to help women relax and rejuvenate and get a glimpse of this year's Chinese Lantern Festival.Enter to win 4 tickets to the Chinese Lantern Festival: ENTER HERE Enter to win 4 tickets to the Big Apple Circus: ENTER HERE Spas are a great way to pamper mom on Mother's Day, and from Bucks to Delco, Center City to the Main Line, we've got you covered with an inside look at what some of the best have to offer!400 Route 38, Moorestown, NJ 0805725 S. State St., Newtown, PA 18940giftmom-post11 Waynewood Ave., Wayne, PA 19087243 Baltimore Pike, Glen Mills, PA 19342610-459-4663210 West Rittenhouse Square, Philadelphia, PA 19103215-790-2500Find mom the perfect gift for mother's day from some of Philadelphia's local designers.131 East State Street, Kennett Square, PA 19348.106 Gay St, Philadelphia, PA 19127 (Manayunk)160 N Gulph Rd, King of Prussia, PA 19406 (KOP)(610) 337-1740Looking to give mom prime treatment for Mother's Day? Or maybe you're just a fan of great steak. Alicia Vitarelli rounds up some of Philly Mag's favorite steakhouses in the region.1426-1428 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia, PA 19102237 S 18th St, Philadelphia, PA 191037634 Castor ave, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19152(267) 686-8788555 East Lancaster Avenue, Suite 10, Radnor, PA 19087610-688-94631850 Benjamin Franklin Parkway, Philadelphia, PA 19103215 963 2788Melissa Magee shares some savory and sweet boozy treats great for mother's day or all summer long.233 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia, Pa 19106215-897-9999The Logan Hotel1840 Benjamin Franklin Parkway, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19103215- 783-4171509 S 2nd Street, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19147215-558-24711500 Locust St, Philadelphia, PA 19102(267) 761-5582The Rittenhouse Hotel210 W Rittenhouse Square, Philadelphia, PA 19103357 Meadowbrook Drive, Huntingdon Valley, PA 19006215-805-4095May 18-20 - Pocono MountainsAlicia Vitarelli tours the third annual Chinese Lantern Festival at Historic Franklin Square, and everything this year is brand new.Franklin Square Nightly, May 1 - June 30 (Closed May 17)200 N 6th St, Philadelphia, PA 19106- May 20-21The Kimmel Center's Perelman TheaterThe weather is warming up, which means kitten season. Philadoptables is looking for kitten foster families to help manage the influx of litters coming into the shelters.- June 2 at Acct Philly's Hunting Park locationBring a kitten starter kit or items for newborn kittens!May 19th at Acct Philly's Hunting Park locationACCT Philly board of directors will also volunteer and hold staff breakfast. Prepare to get dirty that day! For more events and information, check Philadoptables website!----------Check out FYI Philly on social media. Like us on Facebook FYI Philly on Facebook for more about destination sites across the region.