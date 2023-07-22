PennDOT crews continue repairs on Rt. 202 in King of Prussia after sinkholes found

Construction crews are continuing to work on repairs to Route 202 (Dekalb Pike) in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, on Friday.

Officials hope to have the busy highway road reopened in the near future.

Just one southbound lane is getting by near the intersection at Henderson Road.

The original closure happened on July 10 after a water main break near Henderson Road. During the repairs, a sinkhole was discovered.

PennDOT crews dug out a large section, filled it in, and put new asphalt on top. But the new section started to fail on July 16, and the road was closed again, according to officials.

PennDOT says crews found smaller sinkholes under the road, causing it to dip.

"We believe it's the recent storm that came in this past weekend. I created more water in the area and so forth. It's not geologically too stable of an area," Robyn Briggs, a spokeswoman for PennDOT, previously told Action News.

The process to get the road open could take a while, however.