Saving with 6abc: Consumer Reports share six easy moves to save money at home

We have six easy moves you can make at home to save money and the environment.
By reducing waste, you can save hundreds of dollars a year.
"You're saving money, but you're also helping the environment," said Tanya Christian of Consumer Reports.
Christian said tip number one is: turn down your water heater.
Dial it down just from 140 to 120 degrees.
"You can easily save $400 annually on your hot water heater expense," added Christian. "That's a pretty significant saving."
Tip two is: get a reusable K-cup filter.
"You can get six of them for less than $10 on Amazon, and you can easily save $400 a year just doing that," Christian said.
And while we're talking about coffee, tip three is don't forget your reusable mug.
If you're going to spend money buying a cup of coffee, at least take your own mug.
Many will provide a small discount. Starbucks offers 10 cents off plus rewards members will get 25 stars per transaction.
And to reduce waste and save money on water, tip four is to make your own sparkling water.
CR says a DIY machine will pay for itself within two years, and a family of four will save $100 annually.
Tip five: get a water filter pitcher.
"You can get a Brita for $30. That'll pay for itself in a couple of months, depending on how much-bottled water you drink," she said.
Finally, for tip six, raise your thermostat this summer.
You'll save up to 3% on your utility bill for every degree you raise it above 72 degrees.
A bonus tip, reduce your paper towel use in the kitchen.
Washable, reusable towels are fine for drying your hands and picking up most spills and crumbs.
Consumer Reports suggests getting a few packs of cheap washcloths.
