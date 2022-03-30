milk

Sanitizer found in milk cartons at Camden school, students sent to hospital out of caution: District

The district said many cartons were filled with the sanitizer, sealed and then shipped out with the milk.
Sanitizer found in milk cartons at Camden school: Officials

CAMDEN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Students at the Early Childhood Developmental Center in Camden were sent to the hospital out of an abundance of caution after a substance was found in milk cartons, officials said.

The incident took place Wednesday morning at the center on the 1600 block of Pine Street.

According to Camden School District officials, the substance was determined to be a "non-toxic, consumable sanitizer that runs through the vendor machines prior to milk."

The district said it pulled all the milk Wednesday from the school facility and will do so again on Thursday.

"Emergency teams were dispatched to the school," the district said. "No students are currently ill, but were sent to the hospital as a precaution."

Action News is told around 25 children were taken to the hospital to be checked out.

According to the district, the Early Childhood Development Center "services the social, emotional, and scholastic needs of preschool and kindergarten students."

