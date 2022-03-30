Bucks County students want Hershey Kiss named Pennsylvania's official state candy

The State Government Senate Committee will take up the bill on Wednesday, prompted by students in the Council Rock School District in Bucks County.
They are known as the Hershey Kiss Committee.
It started when they were in Newtown Middle School, but they continue to advocate for the project now that they're in high school.
They have a website describing their mission at thekiss4pa.org.
"We are the Hershey Kiss Committee, a group of high school students who are all passionate to achieve our ultimate goal: make the Hershey Kiss the official state candy of Pennsylvania," the site reads.
We are proud to announce that Senator Collett will introduce our companion bill to the Senate and be our sponsor!— Hershey Kiss Committee (@thekiss4pa) January 6, 2022
Thank you, @senatorcollett !#thekiss4pa pic.twitter.com/uHswdq26ce
The students say not only do they "strive to make the Kiss the state candy," but they are also looking to educate themselves and others on the legislative process.
"Starting back in January of 2021, we have met with each other before and after school to draft letters to legislators, research different aspects of the Kiss, and create a resolution," the site reads.
In April 2021, the group gained the Hershey Company's approval for making the Kiss the state candy.
The bill still has several steps to go, but Hershey's Kisses could one day be named Pennsylvania's state candy.