Fall fun at South Jersey family-owned farm, including corn maze tribute to first responders

Coombs Backyard has been family-owned for nine generations.

ByLee Anne Kayati WPVI logo
Thursday, September 21, 2023 3:27PM
ELMER, New Jersey (WPVI) -- It's that time of year where fun fall activities are in full swing and there's a farm in South Jersey has it all.

Coombs Barnyard in Elmer, Salem County has animals, pumpkins, a pretty incredible corn maze that is a tribute to first responders, and plenty of other fall fun for the whole family.

And it's all been in the family for nine generations.

Action News Photojournalist Lee Anne Kayati takes us there.

For more information on upcoming events at Coombs Barnyard, CLICK HERE.

Coombs Barnyard
20 Route 77
Elmer, New Jersey 08318

