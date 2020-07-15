feel good

Surprise proposal for New Jersey doctor on frontlines of pandemic

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A doctor on the frontlines of the coronavirus got the proposal of a lifetime on Tuesday night.

"I was really shocked!" said Dr. Rachel Nash, while standing on Locust Way, the very path they had their first date in Philadelphia.

She has been treating patients with coronavirus at Cooper University Hospital.

"This spot is really special to us, even though it's under construction right now. And Rachel is a hero and this moment is truly special," said fiancé, Neil Makhija.



Family, friends, even strangers were part of the engagement, celebrating the happy couple with the banging pots and pans at their usual 7 p.m. time for those risking their lives during the pandemic.

"What is it like to have strangers who are part of your engagement and then celebrating you for all that you're doing on the frontlines?" asked reporter Christie Ileto.

"The pots and pans for health care workers has always struck me and made me emotional because it's not often that I feel we're always recognized for all that we do," said Dr. Nash. "And to have that and to have these people be apart of it, I think it's great!"

Earlier this year, the couple chose to briefly live apart for safety reasons as Makhija has asthma.

He says while temporarily apart, he would sing their favorite song over Zoom to her. That same song was playing as he proposed Tuesday night.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societycamden countynew jerseyphiladelphiahealthphiladelphia newssocietycoronaviruswedding proposaldoctorscommunityfeel good
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FEEL GOOD
Local man shares survival story after two month battle with COVID-19
Hugging a tree can help with isolation, officials say
Bucks County musicians giving back during pandemic
Franny Lou's Porch serves up good vibes, human connection
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Scientists calling on everyone to kill spotted lanternflies
Tow truck driver saves drowning woman in Wildwood
Large public events prohibited in Philly through 2021
First COVID-19 vaccine tested in US poised for final testing
Uptick in cases this winter may be more serious than initial outbreak
Philly teachers' union releases reopening plan
How to reduce risk for cavities while wearing masks
Show More
Manco & Manco delays reopening to test all staff for COVID-19
Naya Rivera update: Officials release cause of death
Popular Philly sketch comedian gunned down in car
Justice Ginsburg hospitalized to treat possible infection
Outdoor dining presents major obstacles for disabled community
More TOP STORIES News