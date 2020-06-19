WHO warns: pandemic "accelerating;" we're in "new and dangerous phase"

The head of the world health organization warns the pandemic is accelerating.More than 150-thousand new cases were reported yesterday...that is the highest number in a single day so far.His message was clear, saying the world is now in a "new and dangerous phase."This as many states in the U-S are reporting a record number of cases.Top officials with the World Health Organization say a large number of cases are coming from South Asia and the Middle East...But almost half are coming from the Americas.Brazil and Peru are facing an onslaught of infections.Here in the U-S, at least 17 states are seeing a surge in cases.Florida is reporting a record number of cases -- almost 4,000 -- two days in a row.Officials urge everyone worldwide to continue to practice precautions, because the pandemic is far from over."Many people are understandably fed up with being at home. Countries are understandably eager to open up their societies and economies, but the virus is still spreading fast," said Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO director general, at today's briefing.Especially as restrictions are lifted, he urges everyone to continue good handwashing, maintaining social distance and wearing a face covering in public.Some counties in Florida are now mandating that.Even though the number of cases in our area is steadily coming down, if we let our guards down too much we could see our numbers start to go up as well.So keep that in mind as we start to see more things open up.