Gov. Carney to lift Delaware's COVID-19 state of emergency order on July 13

DOVER, Delaware (WPVI) -- With 68.3% of Delaware residents 18+ having received at least one shot of vaccine, Gov. John Carney announced Tuesday that he will lift the COVID-19 state of emergency order on July 13.

Carney first signed the emergency order on March 12, 2020 to confront the spread of COVID-19 in the state.



"We now have the tools to prevent COVID-19 infection, serious illness and hospitalization," said Carney. "Get vaccinated. Ask your friends and family if they've received their shot. These vaccines are extremely safe and effective. Even if you're young, healthy and not worried about the effects of COVID-19, consider doing your part. Getting vaccinated will prevent new infections among our immunocompromised neighbors, and help us keep moving past this pandemic."

Carney also signed a modification on Tuesday that makes technical changes to the emergency order.

Educators and staff in schools and child care centers are not required to wear masks when children are not present, according to the modification. Students and staff also are not required to wear masks outdoors.

Those who are unvaccinated are still strongly encouraged to wear a mask in accordance with CDC guidance.



The state's goal is to hit a 70% vaccination rate by the 4th of July.
