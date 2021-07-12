Delaware to lift COVID state of emergency 16 months after it began

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=10880472" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The 7-day averages for COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are up. The CDC says the COVID-19 delta variant is spreading throughout the United States and is more transmissible.

DOVER, Delaware (WPVI) -- Exactly 16 months after it went into effect, Delaware will lift its COVID-19 State of Emergency on Tuesday.Gov. John Carney signed the order back on March 13, 2020. It will lift at 12:01 a.m. on July 13."Delawareans pulled together over this past year and made real sacrifices to limit the spread of COVID-19, protect their neighbors, and save lives," said Governor Carney in a statement. "It wasn't easy, and some sacrificed more than others. But I believe we'll come out of this pandemic stronger for it."Meanwhile, Carney has signed a Public Health Emergency, which his office described as being "narrower" in scope.It will allow the state and medical providers to continue COVID-19 vaccination and testing program.The Action News data journalism team reports that 61.7% of Delawareans 18 years of age and older are fully vaccinated.According to the governor's office: