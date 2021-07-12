Health & Fitness

Delaware to lift COVID state of emergency 16 months after it began

DOVER, Delaware (WPVI) -- Exactly 16 months after it went into effect, Delaware will lift its COVID-19 State of Emergency on Tuesday.

Gov. John Carney signed the order back on March 13, 2020. It will lift at 12:01 a.m. on July 13.

"Delawareans pulled together over this past year and made real sacrifices to limit the spread of COVID-19, protect their neighbors, and save lives," said Governor Carney in a statement. "It wasn't easy, and some sacrificed more than others. But I believe we'll come out of this pandemic stronger for it."

The 7-day averages for COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are up. The CDC says the COVID-19 delta variant is spreading throughout the United States and is more transmissible.



Meanwhile, Carney has signed a Public Health Emergency, which his office described as being "narrower" in scope.

It will allow the state and medical providers to continue COVID-19 vaccination and testing program.

The Action News data journalism team reports that 61.7% of Delawareans 18 years of age and older are fully vaccinated.

According to the governor's office:

Monday's order authorizes the Division of Public Health (DPH) to direct COVID-19 vaccination, treatment and mitigation measures to contain the spread of COVID-19. The Delaware National Guard may also provide support under the direction of the Director of the Delaware Emergency Management Agency (DEMA) and the Secretary of the Department of Safety and Homeland Security (DSHS).

Delaware providers that offer COVID-19 vaccinations must do so at no out-of-pocket cost to individuals, according to the Public Health Emergency order. All health care providers, facilities and entities that offer vaccinations shall make those vaccinations available to any person meeting the vaccination criteria without regard to that person's ability to pay, type of health insurance, or participation in any particular provider network.
