Delaware to lift COVID state of emergency 16 months after it began

Gov. John Carney signed the order back on March 13, 2020. It will lift at 12:01 a.m. on July 13.
"Delawareans pulled together over this past year and made real sacrifices to limit the spread of COVID-19, protect their neighbors, and save lives," said Governor Carney in a statement. "It wasn't easy, and some sacrificed more than others. But I believe we'll come out of this pandemic stronger for it."
RELATED: Health officials warn of COVID-19 delta variant as summer kicks off
Meanwhile, Carney has signed a Public Health Emergency, which his office described as being "narrower" in scope.
It will allow the state and medical providers to continue COVID-19 vaccination and testing program.
The Action News data journalism team reports that 61.7% of Delawareans 18 years of age and older are fully vaccinated.
RELATED: CDC releases new back to school mask guidance for students, teachers and staff
According to the governor's office:
Monday's order authorizes the Division of Public Health (DPH) to direct COVID-19 vaccination, treatment and mitigation measures to contain the spread of COVID-19. The Delaware National Guard may also provide support under the direction of the Director of the Delaware Emergency Management Agency (DEMA) and the Secretary of the Department of Safety and Homeland Security (DSHS).
Delaware providers that offer COVID-19 vaccinations must do so at no out-of-pocket cost to individuals, according to the Public Health Emergency order. All health care providers, facilities and entities that offer vaccinations shall make those vaccinations available to any person meeting the vaccination criteria without regard to that person's ability to pay, type of health insurance, or participation in any particular provider network.