Action News Morning Moms

Morning Moms: Samantha Christian gets help from 10-year-old daughter

By
COATESVILLE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- These times have been tough on families, but some parents have a little help.

Samantha Christian of Coatesville says her 10-year-old daughter Christina is a big help around the house, especially with her little sister, 2-year-old Marilyn.


Samantha also has a support system outside the home.

Morning Moms: Send us your submissions

"One of the biggest things I've learned during this whole experience is having a lot of close family nearby. So sometimes we'll send the kids there during the day to help out," Samantha said.


Little Marilyn often sits with Samantha so she can get work done.

Of course, they need dual computer monitors: Baby Shark on one screen, while Samantha works on the other.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
family & parentingcoatesvillechildrencoronavirusaction news morning moms
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ACTION NEWS MORNING MOMS
Montco mom finds creative way to make COVID-19 less scary for children
Morning Moms: Keisha Robinson penned a memoir
Morning Moms: Joie Black takes her daughter to work
Morning Moms: Foam sweet foam
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1st day of school for NJ students looks different
Indoor dining returns to Philly today: Everything you should know
2 stabbed at New Jersey beach, suspects in custody: Police
South Jersey officer dies following on-duty life-saving incident
Homeless encampments told to vacate by Wednesday
Free Wawa coffee for teachers, school staff
Philly movie theaters can reopen Tuesday, but no popcorn
Show More
Delaware school brings students outdoors to learn
Jelly Belly founder to give away candy factory
AccuWeather: Warmer, More Humid Today
Man riding bicycle shot in East Germantown
Innocent bystander shot outside Philadelphia deli: Police
More TOP STORIES News