Morning Moms: Katie Cool used furlough time to get outside with her kids

When the pandemic first hit, Katie Cool says it was a flurry of activity in her home, with balancing two kids, homeschooling, and both her and her husband working full time.Then she was furloughed.She says she used the time to spend with her 2 and 6-year-old boys.They went to Maple Acres Farm and Tabora Farm.The family went swimming in lakes and beaches, and hiked trails, like Wissahickon.And they took road trips to New England and even hiked Mount Washington.Katie is a cancer survivor and says the situation gave her precious time with her family.Katie is back at work, and the boys are in elementary school and preschool, but she says she's grateful for the extra time with them.