Morning Moms: Sebriah Coleman is a momager with a mission

WILLINGBORO, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Sebriah Coleman is a mom on a mission.

Coleman, who lives in Willingboro, New Jersey, is using this time during the pandemic to set her daughter up for success.

Her daughter Egypt is nearly two years old, but she already has quite the following online.

She's a tiny Instagram influencer, with nearly 50-thousand followers.

Mom Sebriah has been busy during the pandemic, not only teaching her daughter the basics but also raising her to be a "boss baby."

They do photoshoots in the backyard, which Egypt loves because she can play dress up.

The dynamic mother and daughter duo also find time to give back to her followers.

When Sebriah is not busy managing their business partnerships, she's also going to school and planning her own wedding scheduled for next month.

