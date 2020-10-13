Morning Moms: Melody Arndts is a teacher grateful for this time with her young son

BENSALEM, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Like many other teachers, Melody Arndts is busy with her students while balancing life with the little one she has at home.Melody and her nearly 3-year-old son are using this time of social distancing to enjoy the outdoors and explore nature.The Bensalem teacher and single parent quickly established a routine, so she could work from home and keep her young son learning.Meeting the demands at work while raising a little one has been challenging, but she's found an upside. Melody says she remains grateful that she has all this quality time with her son, time she would not have otherwise been afforded.Melody creates obstacle courses, uses hopscotch to help teach the alphabet and makes fun adventures involving walking on zig- zag lines.Using chalk, they write inspiring messages to their neighbors, like "when you can't find the sunshine, be the sunshine. Stay positive."