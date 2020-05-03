PA Court says special wine, liquor orders can be sent directly

HARRISBURG, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A court ruling says the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board must let special orders be shipped directly to retailers instead of sending them to state stores for pickup.The Commonwealth Court says the PLCB can't ignore a 2016 state law that permits the direct shipping of wines and spirits not sold in state stores.Retailers and restaurants have instead had to get their orders at state stores that have been closed or operating on a limited basis during the COVID-19 pandemic.Judge Kevin Brobson says the agency must comply in a reasonable timeframe.The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirms 962 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 49,267.On Sunday, the department reported 26 new deaths, bringing the statewide total to 2,444 in Pennsylvania."As we see the number of new COVID-19 cases continuously change across the state that does not mean we can stop practicing social distancing," Sec. of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. "We must continue to stay home to protect ourselves, our families and our community. If you must go out, please make as few trips as possible and wear a mask to protect not only yourself but others. We need all Pennsylvanians to continue to heed these efforts to protect our vulnerable Pennsylvanians, our health care workers and frontline responders."Approximately 3,031 of the total cases in Pennsylvania are in health care workers, officials said.The economic hurt from measures to contain the coronavirus is being felt, as Pennsylvania state government's tax collections collapsed in April and, in Philadelphia, Mayor Jim Kenney proposed tax increases and layoffs.The state Revenue Department on Friday reported collecting $2.2 billion in April.That's half of what it had originally expected before the pandemic hit.The department estimated that approximately $1.7 billion of April's shortfall can be attributed to moving tax-filing deadlines to July or later.Meanwhile, Gov. Tom Wolf's administration has frozen nearly $1 billion in authorized spending.Wolf has said he is counting on billions in federal aid to help fill gaps.