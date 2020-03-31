Health & Fitness

Red Cross begins registration for COVID-19 plasma donors

Action News coverage of the coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak

The Red Cross has begun working with the FDA on a new initiative - - collecting plasma from Americans who have recovered from the coronavirus.

Health officials feel the plasma may provide antibodies to help critically ill patients survive COVID-19 infections.

The Red Cross and FDA are developing a method to identify and qualify people who would be able and willing to donate.

A new Red Cross web page enables potential donors to register.

The Red Cross will then follow-up with prospective candidates to confirm eligibility and participation.

On March 24th, the FDA approved the use of 'convalescent plasma' treatment for use on a case-by-case basis.

Although it has been used in the past, notably during the 2014 Ebola virus outbreak in west Africa, the treatment is considered experimental.

Only people who have fully recovered from COVID-19, with no detectable virus, will be allowed to donate.
Related topics:
health & fitnesshealthcheckblood donationsamerican red crosscoronavirus helpcoronaviruscovid 19 outbreak
