'I want to pay my bills': Pennsylvanians frustrated over status of unemployment benefits

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Nearly 1.7 million Pennsylvania have filed for unemployment benefits since the outbreak of the coronavirus, but filing doesn't necessarily mean getting."I got down to about $60 in my bank account," said Kimberly Curley who thought she would avoid any issues when she filed for unemployment on March 26 in Pennsylvania.With confirmation in her inbox, the former commercial sales associate thought help from the state was on its way.By April, no unemployment checks."I started calling by phone, and you just keep hitting dial, dial, dial, because all you get is a busy signal and it's been like that ever since. I call every day," said Curley.She says she keeps getting a "sorry for the delay" message and that the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry is trying to respond to as many emails as quickly as possible.Monday, May 4 marks 39 days after filing."I want to pay my bills, my rent, utilities, but I can't, and I just don't know where to go for answers," Curely said."I checked my bank statement, my computer. They're always busy and they just hang up on you," said Therese Brady.Brady, who was a per diem nurse for United Anesthesia and Jefferson Hospital, shared a similar story with Action News."In your head, you think maybe two weeks, three weeks. But now it's going on months--haven't worked since March," said Brady.The state is fielding a deluge of 20,000 calls a week due to the coronavirus lockdown."I pay into unemployment compensation, so when you're not getting those kinds of responses and you're bot able to get the money owed to you, it's shameful," said Curely.Action News reached out to Governor Tom Wolf's office for comment but we have not heard back.