Coronavirus

Can your blood type affect your risk for COVID-19 complications?

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- New research suggests if you have type O blood, you may be at a lower risk for severe infection from Covid-19.

A Danish study published in the journal Blood Advances shows people with A, B or AB blood may be more likely to be infected with COVID-19 than people with type O.

Another study out of Canada finds patients with A or AB blood type were more likely to suffer serious complications. The difference was slight but the researchers say significant. However, more research is needed.

In the meantime, this doesn't mean if you have type O blood that you're not at risk. No one is immune to novel coronavirus and everyone needs to practice precautions.

On top of that, you can't change your blood type or your age, but there are some risk factors you can control - such as lifestyle.

A new survey of 1,000 adults by Parade Magazine and Cleveland Clinic finds that due to the pandemic, more Americans are making healthy changes.

"What's striking is that COVID has brought to attention the underlying risks of being overweight or having a chronic disease and getting very sick. So, people are paying more attention to their health and they're spending more time outdoors, they're sleeping better, they're eating better, they're exercising more," said Dr. Mark Hyman with the Cleveland Clinic.

But the survey also found 55% are struggling with mental health, especially young adults, and reporting more stress, anxiety and depression.

Also, 38% have skipped vital preventative health screenings and15% have put off care for injuries or concerning symptoms such as chest pain due to fears about Covid-19.

Delaying care can lead to more complications and worse outcomes.

Hospitals are set up now to safely care for all patients, keeping COVID patients separate from others, so you shouldn't ignore signs of trouble. If you have a chronic illness, make sure you're still following up with your doctor.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshealthcheckcoronavirusblood testpandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Report: Wells Fargo fires workers over abuse of COVID-19 relief funds
Harris suspends travel after staffer tests COVID-19 positive
Thanksgiving gatherings pose a high COVID risk, Fauci warns
Biden to face voters in ABC News Town Hall from Philadelphia
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pa. second lady declines to press charges after racist attack
Philly issues restaurant guidance for outdoor dining in cold weather
Woman now blind after stranger splashed acid in her face
NJ officials discourage indoor holiday gatherings as COVID cases rise
Dueling town halls tonight: Biden in Philly; Trump in Miami
Texas billionaire charged in largest US tax fraud case
Substances that prompted hazmat situation in Camden County deemed safe
Show More
Study: COVID risk on planes extremely low when passengers wear masks
Woman killed inside her Burlington home: Officials
Harris suspends travel after staffer tests COVID-19 positive
Halted for virus, live poker to resume soon in Atlantic City
Local contractor hits $1.3 million jackpot at AC casino
More TOP STORIES News