covid-19

COVID-19 antibodies may only last a few months, new study from King's College London shows

By
LONDON (WPVI) -- A new study out of London shows antibodies to COVID-19 may only last a few months after infection.

It was the first study of its kind to look at the immune response over a longer period of time.

Researchers at King's College London followed 90 patients.

Blood tests show the majority produced a strong response with antibodies to the virus at the height of the infection, but only 17% retained that level three months later and in some cases, antibodies to COVID-19 became undetectable.

This doesn't necessarily mean someone can be re-infected that soon after recovering, because other elements of the immune system may also play a role. But it could mean a vaccine would face a similar fate, with protection only lasting several months.

People would need to be re-vaccinated if that turns out to be the case.

The study still has to be vetted, but researchers will be looking at this type of information to determine the level of immunity a vaccine will have to produce in order to be effective.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshealthcheckantibodycoronavirusstudycovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19
Houston Rockets star Russell Westbrook has COVID-19
NYC reports no COVID deaths, but new concerns about infection rates
Hong Kong Disneyland announces temporary closure amid new cases
Several test positive for COVID-19 after attending party at MI sandbar
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3 teens killed in crash on Atlantic City Expressway
4 more states added to Pa. travel quarantine list
Woman fatally struck by SEPTA bus
Washington Redskins retire team name and logo
Crews find body during search for Naya Rivera
Actress Kelly Preston dies at 57 after battle with breast cancer
Should students wear masks? Here's what experts say
Show More
Cyclist killed in hit-and-run crash on Ridge Ave.
Teen dies saving 2 swimmers off South Jersey beach
AccuWeather: Warm Today, Humidity Dropping
Philly trash collection schedule changed for this week
New Jersey MVC now open 6 days a week
More TOP STORIES News