New Jersey police officer visits the "ship of hope" that helped him through COVID

Manchester Township Police Officer Antonio Ellis was infected during the beginning of the pandemic in 2020 and ended up in the ICU.
He spent 45 days there on several machines that he says saved his life.
His hospital room overlooked Pier 82 in South Philadelphia, towards the SS United States.
Ellis says he would stare out at the ship every day, knowing he would get back to his family.
"So this ship represented hope to me, the hope that I would get better. I had looked forward to seeing this ship," Ellis said.
Ellis' family surprised him with a Captain's certificate and a visit to the SS United States.
But the pandemic, weather and other issues got in the way.
On Saturday, more than two years later, Ellis finally made it to his "ship of hope."
