Delaware expands COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to all residents 16+

Governor John Carney said beginning Tuesday, April 6, all adults can register for an appointment at community vaccination site or mass vaccination event.
Those eligible can register at vaccinerequest.delaware.gov.
Pharmacies may also begin vaccinating Delawareans who are 16+ on Tuesday.
However, medical providers - including primary care doctors, specialty providers, and hospital systems - will continue to vaccinate only Delawareans aged 16-64 with moderate- and high-risk medical conditions and disabilities, officials said. Click here to view a list of updated medical conditions.
On April 6, all Delawareans aged 16 or older will become eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine at pharmacies, community vaccination sites, and mass vaccination events hosted by the State of Delaware.— Governor John Carney (@JohnCarneyDE) March 30, 2021
More info: https://t.co/5i8CHloxE4 #COVIDvaccineDE pic.twitter.com/6Xkr34klpC
Officials said though someone may be 16 or over, it may still take a few weeks to make a vaccination appointments based on the size of this group.
Persons 16 and 17 years old are only eligible to receive the Pfizer vaccine, officials said. They said to check the vaccine being offered at each site closely.
"Today's announcement means that more Delawareans who want to be vaccinated will have the chance to find a shot," Carney said last week. "All three of these vaccines are extremely safe and extremely effective against serious illness, hospitalization and death. I'd urge all Delawareans to take the first shot you're offered. That's how we'll beat this virus, and get back to spending more time with friends and family."
If you have difficulty accessing a computer or need accommodations because of a disability, contact the DPH Vaccine Call Center at 1-833-643-1715 or email Vaccine@delaware.gov. The Call Center may also connect you to the DHSS Aging and Disability Resource Center.
More than 30% of Delaware's population has received at least one shot.
Tuesday's announcement makes all adults in Delaware eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine weeks ahead of President Biden's target date of May 1.
Both Pennsylvania and New Jersey have announced all residents 16+ will be eligible for the vaccine on April 19 in both states.
RELATED: COVID-19 vaccine eligibility expands in Philly, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey