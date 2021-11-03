Vaccine appointments open up for kids age 5 to 11 at select pharmacies | How to sign up

They are being sent to a variety of providers throughout the Delaware Valley including hospitals, urgent care centers, doctor's offices and pharmacies.
Philadelphia Acting Health Commissioner Dr. Cheryl Bettigole listed the places the vaccines are available in the city during a Wednesday morning press briefing.
"Children can be vaccinated at any city run community clinic, most pharmacies, health centers, pediatrician offices," Bettigole said.
Some pediatricians have said they will call their patients when a dose is ready for them, according to Bettigole.
"We know that for the first few days it may be frustrating to find pediatric vaccine; I wish that wasn't the way it is right now. But we can't control where the vaccine ships or how quickly it ships, and we do want to start vaccinating kids as soon as possible," Bettigole said.
You can find where to get a vaccine using the Vaccine.gov finder.
In addition, the Pennsylvania Department Health said "many health care providers, schools, and community organizations may be planning local vaccine clinics to allow children to receive the vaccine at convenient locations and times over the coming weeks."
At the Skippack Township Municipal Building, about 250 kids aged five to 11 gathered with their parents to get vaccinated.
"I'm kinda scared because I know it's gonna hurt, but I know I'm also not gonna get sick," said 8-year-old Charlotte Seymour of Montgomery Township.
"I feel good because I know I'm gonna be safe after this and I'm not gonna get sicker or anything," said 10-year old Daniel Ross of Harleysville.
The vaccines were being administered by a group of volunteers associated with Mayank Amin, aka Dr. Mak. He owns the Skippack Pharmacy
"Here we are almost eight months later, some of those same volunteers are here with us today to help administer vaccines to some of the first kids getting their vaccines in this area," said Dr. Mak.
Here are some of the locations where the vaccine for kids ages 5 to 12 will be available and how to sign up:
Walgreens
Select Walgreens pharmacies are opening appointments for children starting on Saturday.
"Walgreens will begin administering Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine to children ages 5 to 11 in thousands of stores nationwide beginning Saturday, Nov. 6," the company said in a press release Wednesday.
Ahead of the first vaccine shipments scheduled to arrive at select Walgreens pharmacies later this week, the company said parents or legal guardians can schedule appointments starting Wednesday, Nov. 3.
"Appointments will be available beginning Saturday and can be made at Walgreens.com/ScheduleVaccine, through the Walgreens app or by calling 1-800-Walgreens. More appointments will be available in the coming weeks as Walgreens receives additional vaccine," the statement said.
"Walgreens pharmacy team members have significant experience vaccinating children and adolescents, and are ready to immunize this newly eligible population safely and as quickly as possible," said Kevin Ban, M.D., chief medical officer, Walgreens. "The COVID-19 vaccine is just as important to protect children as other routine immunizations are, and the expanded eligibility will help children stay in school safely and prevent severe illness due to COVID-19."
CVS
Select CVS pharmacies are also accepting appointments for the coming days, as well.
"CVS Health today announced that select CVS Pharmacy locations will be offering a two-dose primary series of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 pediatric vaccine to children ages five to 11 years of age starting on Sunday, 11/7, upon receipt and confirmation of vaccine supply," CVS said in statement Wednesday.
CVS said the Pfizer vaccine for kids will be available at nearly 1,700 CVS Pharmacy locations in 46 states, Puerto Rico and Washington D.C.
"Because the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is the only FDA-authorized COVID-19 vaccine for children in this age group, patients are strongly encouraged to schedule an appointment online at CVS.com or through the CVS App to ensure availability," CVS said.
CVS said their scheduling tool will only display appointments at CVS Pharmacy locations that have the Pfizer-BioNTech pediatric vaccine once the patient's age is provided.
CVS continued:
"CVS Pharmacy locations that will be administering the vaccine to children ages five to 11 years were selected because these locations have vaccinators on site who are solely focused on administering vaccines. CVS vaccinators in these locations have also received additional training on managing pediatric vaccinations to help ensure the best experience for children and their families. In addition, CVS Health is developing an in-store experience focused on reassuring and supporting the child and their parent or guardian throughout the process. This includes the introduction of various child-friendly elements in the coming weeks designed to help motivate and reward the children and help keep them entertained during the post-vaccination observation period."
Walmart
Walmart and Sam's Club will administer the Pfizer vaccine to eligible children ages 5 to 11 in more than 5,100 pharmacies nationwide starting later this week as supply allows, the company said in their press release Wednesday.
"Parents and guardians can use Walmart's digital appointment scheduler to find an available Pfizer vaccine for their kids in their communities. Simply filter by age, and our tool will show locations administering the Pfizer vaccine in your neighborhood. Initially, supply may be limited, so check availability via the scheduler before heading to the pharmacy. You can make an appointment to reserve your child's spot in advance, or simply walk in, based on availability. To find a COVID-19 vaccine near you, visit Walmart.com/covidvaccine or samsclub.com/pharmacy/immunizations," the company said.
Rite Aid
Rite Aid has been responding on Twitter to customers trying schedule kids vaccinations at their pharmacies. Rite Aid said, "We are working to update our online scheduler. We encourage you to check back with us later this week to schedule an appointment."
In addition to pharmacies, hospitals and clinics are also offering the pediatric dose including:
Inspira Health
Inspira Health is now offering the Pfizer-BioNTech pediatric vaccine to kids 5 to 11 years old after the New Jersey Department of Health authorized hospitals and other vaccination sites to begin vaccinating children.
Inspira's vaccination clinics are located on the campuses of Inspira Medical Center Mullica Hill and Inspira Medical Center Vineland. Hours of operation for the rest of this week at both sites are:
- Wed, November 3 - 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Thu, November 4 - 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Sat, November 6 - 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Beginning November 8, the vaccination clinic hours of operation for both sites will be:
- Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday - 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Saturday - 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Walk-ins are welcome or you can schedule an appointment at InspiraHealthNetwork.org.
Allentown Health Bureau
The Allentown Health Bureau will hold clinics to administer the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to children ages 5 to 11 by appointment only on Monday, November 8 and Tuesday, November 9 at the Agri-Plex at the Allentown Fairgrounds.
All children must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. No walk-ins are permitted. Schedule by clicking here. Users will need to click on the clinic underneath where it reads, "Please click the name of the clinic offering."
To schedule by phone to have your child receive the COVID-19 vaccine at an off-site Allentown Health Bureau clinic call 610.437.7760 and choose 0.
Parents Response
In a study, Pfizer's pediatric vaccine proved nearly 91% effective at preventing symptomatic infection.
Vaccinated youngsters developed levels of virus-fighting antibodies as strong as teens and young adults who'd received the full-strength dose.
Action News spoke to some families in Upper Darby, Delaware County who expressed relief.
"It's good for the kids if they go to school," said Salim Sayed, whose son is 9-years-old. "They cannot maintain distance. So it's good for them."
Last week, the FDA authorized emergency use for kid doses of Pfizer. On Tuesday night, the CDC director gave the go-ahead for children ages 5 to 11.
Dr. Elena McDonald of Castor Pediatrics in Northeast Philadelphia emphasized the benefits outweigh the risks.
"I tell parents with 100% confidence. I am confident in the vaccine. We know that it's safe. We know it's effective," Dr. McDonald said.
Pfizer's pediatric vaccine is one-third the adult dose delivered in two shots three weeks apart.
This means children who get vaccinated before Thanksgiving will be covered by Christmas.
The CDC said children who have already had COVID should still be vaccinated once they've recovered.
Yet some parents remain hesitant.
"When the vaccine was first introduced, I got it so that I could protect her, so I feel like that's a safe enough step, especially since she's already had (the virus)," said Michelle Ginyard of Upper Darby.
"I definitely believe it should be a 'your body, your choice' kind of thing," said Erica Threats, mother to a 6-year-old boy.
Pennsylvania Acting Secretary of Health Alison Beam said, "To fellow parents I say: If you have a child between 5 and 11, get them vaccinated and give your child the power to safely learn, play and be a kid."
Dosages are determined by age, not a child's size or weight.
Some children may be 11-years-old when they get their first dose and 12 at the time of their second dose. The CDC says children should receive a dose based on their age on the day of vaccination.
