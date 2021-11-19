FDA weighing authorization for COVID-19 boosters for all adults

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- With cases of Covid-19 dramatically increasing in the tri-state area, health officials are awaiting the FDA's approval of Pfizer and Moderna booster shots for everyone over 18."We want people to be protected as they possibly can be," said Dr. Marci Drees, ChristianaCare's chief infection prevention officer who also is one of the liaisons to the CDC Advisory Committee."For Pfizer in particular, after about six months your immunity is waning. You will still be protected against severe disease and death, but even if you get a mild case of COVID you will be out of work for 10 days," Drees said Thursday.Recently, the CDC authorized boosters for Johnson & Johnson recipients and approved Moderna and Pfizer boosters for adults 65 and older. In addition, adults 18 and older in specific jobs or living situations were also approved.On Thursday, Delaware Governor John Carney, who is 65, received his Moderna booster at a Wilmington Walgreens. Prior to the FDA's approval, he like so many, was anxious for the FDA's green light to boost all adults."Let's just say we're eager for them to do that, let's just say other states have gone ahead," said Carney.New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy has also expressed his support for the booster eligibility expansion.The 6abc Data Team analyzed how many boosters were administered in the tri-state area. By breaking down the data by population, Delaware has the highest rate of people receiving boosters. New Jersey is second and Pennsylvania has the lowest rate.So, why get the booster now?Dr. Drees said a month ago the FDA data showed young people's immunity was not waning as much as older adults, and the priority was to get first shots in the public's arms.However, now with an increase in cases and heading into the Holidays, opinions have changed."It's just starting to trend up again and the concern is going into the holidays. If it has been more than 6 months since your MRNA initial vaccines then maybe now it makes sense for everyone to get a booster. Not just for themselves but for everyone they will be around for the next few months," said Drees.