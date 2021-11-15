New Jersey COVID booster shot eligibility could open up to all adults soon

COVID-19 vaccine

Murphy says the green light for booster shots will soon be given to all adults 18+ with no stipulations.
TRENTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy said Monday that Covid-19 booster shots could soon expand to everyone 18 years old and up in the Garden State

As it stands now in New Jersey, the following groups are currently eligible for booster shots:

  • Ages 18+ Who Received Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 Vaccine: People who are 18 and older who received a single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, at least two months after their Johnson & Johnson shot.
  • Ages 65+ and Long-Term Care Residents: People who are 65 years and older or who live in long-term care settings who received the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, at least six months after their second shot.
  • Ages 18+ With High-Risk Health Conditions: People who are ages 18-64 years with underlying medical conditions who received the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, at least six months after their second shot.
  • Ages 18+ in Jobs or Settings With Increased COVID-19 Risk: People who are ages 18-64 years who are at increased risk of COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of where they work or reside who received the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, at least six months after their second shot.


But Murphy said the green light will soon be given to all adults 18+ with no stipulations.

"Don't overanalyze this. If you're six months beyond your Pfizer and Moderna second shot or two months beyond your J&J shot, if you're 18 years old or older, if you're in doubt, get the booster," he said.



Currently in New Jersey there are 690 suspected COVID patients hospitalized, with 134 of them in ICUs. Officials said there are 63 ventilators in use.

On Monday night, Meggie Crnic of Collingswood said it's because of those statistics she's already got her booster.

"I wanted to be as protected as I possibly could be. I've got two guys at home who are not yet able to get their vaccines," said Crnic.

Makayla Monica, 22, of Toms River says she'll be getting her booster soon.

"Not just for myself but my community and people around me and my family. I think it's important," said Monica.

Governor Murphy also said with the holiday season right around the corner, that's all the more reason to get a booster.

"The key is now Thanksgiving is bearing down on us here. Getting as many people boosted between now and the holidays, this is really important," said Murphy.

