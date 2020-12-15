6abc Studios (WPVI) -- 6abc Health Reporter & Registered Nurse Ali Gorman hosts A Building It Better Together Town Hall: COVID Vaccine - Fact vs. Fear.
As the first doses of the Pfizer vaccine are delivered and administered within the Delaware Valley, Ali Gorman assembles a team of local doctors and public officials to answer the questions viewers want to know. Hundreds of questions were submitted by viewers on the topics of efficacy, how long the vaccine will last, mask-wearing after getting inoculated, and potential side effects.
Town Hall Panel of Experts:
Dr. Rachel Levine
Pennsylvania Secretary of Health
Dr. Drew Weissman
Director of Vaccine Research & Infectious Diseases Division
Perelman School of Medicine, University of Pennsylvania
Dr. Marci Drees
Infection Prevention Officer & Hospital Epidemiologist
ChristianaCare
Dr. Mark Ingerman
Chief of Infectious Disease and Preventive Medicine
Main Line Health
Action News will continue to report on the latest and most up-to-date information about the COVID Vaccines and local distribution. We want to continue to hear from you! Please submit your questions to 6abc.com/VaxFacts.
6abc Town Hall: COVID Vaccine - Fact Versus Fear
COVID-19
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News