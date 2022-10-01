  • Full Story
Norristown woman accused of stealing nearly $163,000 in COVID relief funds

6abc Digital Staff
By 6abc Digital Staff via WPVI
35 minutes ago
NORRISTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A woman from Norristown, Pennsylvania is accused of stealing nearly $163,000 in federal COVID relief funds.

The Montgomery County District Attorney's Office says the investigation into 53-year-old Tina Marie Yorgey began last November.

Investigators say she submitted numerous fraudulent claims and forged documents about fake property ownership.

The D.A.'s office said Yorgey allegedly used the money to "renovate her own home, for personal dinners and food expenses and to make purchases of goods for her personal use. The defendant also made multiple cash transfers into her own personal account."

Her bail has been set at $50,000 unsecured.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for October 12.

