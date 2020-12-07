COVID-19 vaccine

U.K. set to begin vaccinating against COVID-19 Tuesday

By and Heather Grubola
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The United Kingdom is set to start the largest mass vaccination program in its history Tuesday. Here in the U.S., we are inching closer to the first hearing to authorize a vaccine against coronavirus.

The logistics of rolling out the vaccine are very complicated for every country, but it's a light at the end of a very long tunnel and health officials are planning for every step along the way.

The first COVID-19 vaccinations, outside of a clinical trial, are scheduled to be given Tuesday in the United Kingdom. The first doses will go to the elderly, healthcare workers and nursing home staff.

The vaccine made by Pfizer and BioNtech was authorized there last week. But it does come with extra challenges - it has be shipped and stored at minus 94 degrees Fahrenheit.

"It's a massive logistical exercise. Lots of people working really hard, but a moment to be optimistic," said Scotland's Prime Minister Nicola Sturgeon.


EMBED More News Videos

Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams is asking Americans to be patient, follow the guidance by local health officials and continue taking precautions to help stop the spread of COVID-1



Hari Shukla and his wife also feeling hopeful, they'll be among the first to receive the vaccine.
"And so I am not nervous or anything like that, I'm looking forward to it," he said.

Here in the U.S., Pfizer's vaccine is set for a hearing with the FDA on Thursday.

Officials said if authorized, the vaccine could be shipped within 24 hours doses will go to all 50 states, eight territories and six major cities - including Philadelphia. Hospitals have been receiving special freezers in preparation.
The first doses will go to healthcare workers and staff and residents at long-term care facilities.

CVS and Walgreens have partnered with the CDC to administer the vaccine at those facilities.

CVS put out a call to healthcare workers. The company is looking to hire thousands of nurses, pharmacists and pharmacy technicians to help. CVS Health CEO, Larry Merlo, said they have a system already in place.

"Our pharmacists, our nursing professionals have gone to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities for several years conducting seasonal flu clinics," said Merlo.

Here in the U.S., we expect Pfizer's vaccine to be shipped first as well. Then, a hearing for Moderna's vaccine is scheduled for December 17th.

But keep in mind, the advisors reviewing the data could ask for more information which would push back a decision.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessvaccinesenglandcoronaviruscovid 19 vaccinepandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19 VACCINE
Surgeon General urges Americans to be patient, vigilant with COVID-19 precautions
UK readies for 'V-Day' vaccine rollout in war on COVID-19
World can start dreaming of pandemic's end: UN health chief
UK gears up for huge vaccination plan watched by the world
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
"Please pay attention now," Gov. Wolf says as hospitals fill up
Drivers caught on video performing dangerous stunt in middle of Philly intersection
Philadelphia Phillies star Dick Allen dies at 78
Non-cooperation with COVID contact tracers hits 74% in NJ
2 kids took Range Rover for joyride through NJ from NYC
Body discovered in Ridley Creek in Delaware County
Missing rideshare driver found dead in Allentown
Show More
10-year-old blind football player making impact
Virtual mandate ends for Montco schools, in-person learning can return
NJ outdoor gatherings now limited to 25 people, with exceptions
Rudy Giuliani in hospital after positive COVID-19 test
Packers beat Eagles 30-16; Should QB Jalen Hurts start next week? | LIVE POLL
More TOP STORIES News