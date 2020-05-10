Coronavirus

New Jersey death toll associated with coronavirus reaches 9,255

Action News coverage of the coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak

TRENTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- State officials in New Jersey say the death toll associated with the coronavirus pandemic in the state has increased to 9,255 with the addition of another 140 fatalities.

State officials reported more than 1,503 new cases, bringing the total to more than 138,532.

Gov. Phil Murphy said Saturday the trends in the number of cases and in hospitalizations continue to improve, but the state was "seeing the most progress" in the declining rate of tests coming back positive.

"As you can see, the daily positivity rate has been coming down steadily over the past several weeks ... We're making real progress," he said.

For most people, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up within weeks. Older adults and people with existing health problems are at higher risk of more severe illness or death.

-- The Associated Press contributed to this report.

MORE COVID-19 COVERAGE

US unemployment rate rises to nearly 15%, highest since Great Depression

Status of summer camps: Will they open? When? Will families feel comfortable?

Gov. Tom Wolf, Attorney General announce protections from foreclosures and evictions through July 10

Several Jersey shore beaches reopening with limited access amid COVID-19 outbreak

Rite Aid expands COVID-19 testing to include asymptomatic patients

COVID-19 RESOURCES

Full guide: COVID-19 help, information and resources

Keeping Reusable Shopping Bags Sanitized and Germ-Free during COVID-19 Outbreak

How to get groceries, supplies, takeout, online workouts and home projects while quarantining

Things for everyone to do to pass the time at home

Great homeschooling and educational resources for parents and students

Free 6abc printable activities for kids to do at home

Work from home: Here are some companies hiring remote workers

CONNECT WITH US

Share your coronavirus story with Action News

Complete coronavirus coverage from Action News

Nominate a 6abc Hometown
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew jerseyhealthcoronavirus
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Masks required for passengers at Philadelphia International Airport
Del. governor's order suspends annual teacher evaluation
Families holding on to Mother's Day traditions, line up at Hatboro bakery
University's graduation hacked with racist images
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Masks required for passengers at Philadelphia International Airport
Second victim in shooting at Delaware cemetery dies
Families holding on to Mother's Day traditions, line up at Hatboro bakery
Dying COVID-19 patient sings last words to family
N.J. Air National Guard flying over South Jersey Tuesday
What parents should know about mysterious new illness in kids
Philly cash assistance program open to applications Monday
Show More
Barber shop owner who vowed to reopen hosts rally instead
Del. governor's order suspends annual teacher evaluation
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
Special Mother's Day as premature twins get ready to go home
2 kids, teen die from syndrome possibly linked to COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News