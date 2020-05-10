New Jersey death toll associated with coronavirus reaches 9,255

TRENTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- State officials in New Jersey say the death toll associated with the coronavirus pandemic in the state has increased to 9,255 with the addition of another 140 fatalities.State officials reported more than 1,503 new cases, bringing the total to more than 138,532.Gov. Phil Murphy said Saturday the trends in the number of cases and in hospitalizations continue to improve, but the state was "seeing the most progress" in the declining rate of tests coming back positive."As you can see, the daily positivity rate has been coming down steadily over the past several weeks ... We're making real progress," he said.For most people, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up within weeks. Older adults and people with existing health problems are at higher risk of more severe illness or death.