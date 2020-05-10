TRENTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- State officials in New Jersey say the death toll associated with the coronavirus pandemic in the state has increased to 9,255 with the addition of another 140 fatalities.
State officials reported more than 1,503 new cases, bringing the total to more than 138,532.
Gov. Phil Murphy said Saturday the trends in the number of cases and in hospitalizations continue to improve, but the state was "seeing the most progress" in the declining rate of tests coming back positive.
"As you can see, the daily positivity rate has been coming down steadily over the past several weeks ... We're making real progress," he said.
For most people, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up within weeks. Older adults and people with existing health problems are at higher risk of more severe illness or death.
-- The Associated Press contributed to this report.
MORE COVID-19 COVERAGE
US unemployment rate rises to nearly 15%, highest since Great Depression
Status of summer camps: Will they open? When? Will families feel comfortable?
Gov. Tom Wolf, Attorney General announce protections from foreclosures and evictions through July 10
Several Jersey shore beaches reopening with limited access amid COVID-19 outbreak
Rite Aid expands COVID-19 testing to include asymptomatic patients
COVID-19 RESOURCES
Full guide: COVID-19 help, information and resources
Keeping Reusable Shopping Bags Sanitized and Germ-Free during COVID-19 Outbreak
How to get groceries, supplies, takeout, online workouts and home projects while quarantining
Things for everyone to do to pass the time at home
Great homeschooling and educational resources for parents and students
Free 6abc printable activities for kids to do at home
Work from home: Here are some companies hiring remote workers
CONNECT WITH US
Share your coronavirus story with Action News
Complete coronavirus coverage from Action News
Nominate a 6abc Hometown
New Jersey death toll associated with coronavirus reaches 9,255
CORONAVIRUS
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More