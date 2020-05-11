Gov. Murphy: New Jersey expected to have dates for start of reopening process soon

During a news conference, Murphy said the number of positive COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, including patients in the ICU and on ventilators, continues to drop.
Because of those downward trends, Murphy said the dates could come by the end of this week.
"We are getting data that is making us more comfortable and confident that we will soon give some hard dates as to when we can truly begin our road back through restart and recovery," said Murphy.
LOOK: We’re seeing real progress in declining positivity rates.— Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) May 11, 2020
The spot positivity rate for tests from May 7th – the last day for which we have complete data – is 26 percent. pic.twitter.com/CKPCdDeyUI
Meanwhile, Murphy said he will discuss plans for increased testing in New Jersey and a program for contact tracing, he said.
Murphy warned that such a program "will be costly."
The state reported 1,453 new positive COVID-19 cases on Monday, bringing the statewide total to 139,945.
Another 59 deaths were reported, bringing that total to 9,310.
