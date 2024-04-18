1 coyote caught, another still in area after sightings around Broomall, Pa.

Officials say if you spot a coyote, call 911 so animal control can close in on its location.
BROOMALL, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Authorities in Delaware County say they've caught one coyote and believe another is still out there.
Marple Township Police posted a photo of what is likely the elusive coyote.
They say if you spot it, call 911 so animal control can close in on its location.
The alert comes days after police warned residents about coyote sightings around Broomall, Pennsylvania.
VIDEO: Coyote spotted in Philadelphia's Logan section
Officials say coyotes can be found in heavily forested areas but add that sightings of them in residential areas are becoming more common.
The post included tips from the Pennsylvania Game Commission, and says small pets and children should never be left unattended, and dogs should always be walked on a leash.
Coyotes are typically more active in the spring season, when they are typically caring for their young, and are in search of food and water, officials said.