Officials say if you spot a coyote, call 911 so animal control can close in on its location.

1 coyote caught, another still in area after sightings around Broomall, Pa.

Authorities in Delaware County say they caught one coyote, and believe another is still out there.

BROOMALL, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Authorities in Delaware County say they've caught one coyote and believe another is still out there.

Marple Township Police posted a photo of what is likely the elusive coyote.

The alert comes days after police warned residents about coyote sightings around Broomall, Pennsylvania.

6abc viewer gets video of coyote roaming in Philadelphia's Logan section

Officials say coyotes can be found in heavily forested areas but add that sightings of them in residential areas are becoming more common.

The post included tips from the Pennsylvania Game Commission, and says small pets and children should never be left unattended, and dogs should always be walked on a leash.

Coyotes are typically more active in the spring season, when they are typically caring for their young, and are in search of food and water, officials said.

More tips to protect yourself from contact with coyotes:

Never feed or attempt to tame coyotes.

If followed by a coyote, make loud noises. If that doesn't work, throw rocks in the animal's direction.

Put garbage in tightly closed containers that cannot be tipped over.

Install motion-sensitive lighting around the house.

Do not leave pet food outside.

Put away bird feeders at night to avoid attracting coyote prey.

Bring pets inside at night.