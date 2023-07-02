WATCH LIVE

Woman, 13-year-old, dog survive coyote attack in northern NJ

As of Saturday morning, officials were still searching for the coyote.

6abc Digital Staff
Sunday, July 2, 2023 2:49AM
SOUTH MOUNTAIN RESERVATION, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A woman, a 13-year-old girl, and a dog survived a coyote attack in northern New Jersey.

Authorities from the South Mountain Reservation in Essex County say an aggressive coyote was involved in two separate attacks in the span of a few hours.

As of Saturday morning, officials were still searching for the animal and warned hikers to avoid the area.

The two people involved in the attack are expected to recover.

Unfortunately, Action News learned the dog was badly injured.

