wild animals

Neighbors on alert after multiple coyote sightings in Schuylkill Township

Experts advise avoid leaving any sources of food outside. If you encounter a coyote, call the Pennsylvania Game Commission.
By and Bryanna Gallagher
EMBED <>More Videos

Neighbors on alert after multiple coyote sightings in Schuylkill Twp.

SCHUYLKILL TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Neighbors in a Schuylkill Township development have reported multiple coyote sightings in their neighborhood.

"Last week has been very intense, non-stop chatter," said neighbor Shon Bose.

Coyotes have been the talk of the streets lately in Valley Forge Woods.

Neighbors tell Action News that they've been seen throughout the development over the last two weeks.

Mike Drayo says his family was eating breakfast one morning when his daughter spotted one in their backyard.

"We were home in the kitchen area, looked out the window, and my daughter saw the coyote come underneath the fence in the backyard, and he perused over the side of the hill," Drayo said.

He told Action News the coyote stuck around eating leaves for about 15 minutes, so he called the police.

"One of our officers dispatched to the call did locate a sick coyote and was able to shoot the animal. But the animal ran off into the woods, and we were not able to locate the animal after that," said John Frye, chief of police for the Schuylkill Township Department.

Generally, neighbors said they weren't scared, but they're making sure to be more alert when they go out for walks.

Some have made some interesting purchases with hopes to keep any coyotes off of their property.

"Everyone's been a little cautious. People are researching how to keep them at bay. There are rumors that wolves' urine apparently works, so people are ordering wolf urine. I'm not joking," Bose said.

Schuylkill Township police have been updating the community with a post on their Facebook page. Officers were able to locate and safely euthanize a coyote that was ill, but they've still gotten calls since then about more sightings.

Chris Strub, the director for the Schuylkill Center, says it's not out of the ordinary to see coyotes in the area. Although, it's most common to spot them at dusk or in the evening.

He adds they are pretty shy animals and won't approach humans for the most part.

Strub advises to avoid leaving any sources of food outside. If you encounter a coyote, call the Pennsylvania Game Commission.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsschuylkill townshipsafetywild animalsanimals
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WILD ANIMALS
Venomous snake found lurking in family's Christmas tree
Chubby squirrel keeps sliding down pole in attempt to reach food
Family's puppy 'Run Run' turns out to be a wild fox
'Tiger King' Joe Exotic diagnosed with prostate cancer
TOP STORIES
Walmart to temporarily close Philly store amid rise in COVID cases
Police: Lyft driver shot 2 suspects during carjacking in Parkside
Snow-covered roof partially collapses at Jersey Shore
Why are so many vaccinated people getting COVID-19 lately?
Cuomo won't be prosecuted over alleged forcible touching: Albany DA
Man fatally shot during struggle with armed robber
Eagles fans deny being offered on-site medical evaluation by WFT
Show More
81 Philadelphia schools going temporarily virtual due to pandemic
Drivers trapped overnight along I-95 after winter storm in Virginia
Pfizer booster interval shortened, 3rd dose for immunocompromised kids
Washington Football Team to reveal new name on Feb. 2
Philly mother killed, 17-year-old son injured in shooting
More TOP STORIES News