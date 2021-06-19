Pedestrian hit by a car in North Philadelphia is in critical condition

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a pedestrian crash that left a woman injured.Police were called to Lehigh Avenue near Bancroft Street around 12:30 a.m. Saturday for an accident.Officials arrive and discover a woman in her 50's was hit by a car.The impact of the crash sent the woman into the cars windshield.The driver of the car did stop and remained on scene.The woman is currently listed in critical condition at Temple University Hospital.No word if the driver faces any charges.