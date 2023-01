A car crashed into a home and took down a pole and power lines.

PHILADELPHIA -- Police are investigating what caused an accident in the city's Wissinoming neighborhood.

It happened around 12 a.m. Sunday morning on the 5700 block of Harbison Avenue.

PECO was called to secure the downed power lines.

No word yet on any injuries.